WATCH: Aaron Jones returns to practice for Green Bay

The Green Bay running back was limited at practice Thursday while nursing an MCL injury
WATCH: Packers practice ahead of Monday night's game
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to practice Thursday as he continues to progress from an MCL sprain suffered last month. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Jones practiced in a limited capacity.

Jones wasn’t the only Packers player limited at practice. Jaire Alexander, De’Vondre Campbell, AJ Dillon, Rashan Gary, Elgton Jenkins, Jonathan Owens, Jayden Reed and Devonte Wyatt were all limited with their own injuries. All of the players except Alexander played in last week’s game against the Cheifs.

Christian Watson, Quay Walker and Darnell Savage all didn’t practice Thursday. Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday against Kansas City. Walker is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Savage has a chest injury.

The Packers face the New York Giants Monday night at 7:15 p.m.

