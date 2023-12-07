Several applesauce pouches recalled over high levels of lead, 3 cases suspected in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising food retailers and consumers to throw away of specific brands of applesauce containing cinnamon following a nationwide recall related to several brands of cinnamon applesauce puree pouches. These products may contain harmful levels of lead.

As of Wednesday, the FDA has received 64 reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled products. To date, those affect were under the age of 6.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for the following brands of applesauce puree that contain cinnamon:

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches

Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches

Schnucks applesauce variety pack

Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; anemia. Longer term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremor; weight loss.

Multiple cases of lead poisoning have already been identified in several states, including three suspected cases in Wisconsin that are being investigated, due to children eating one of these products.

