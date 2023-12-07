News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Senate Republicans demand border concessions in exchange for aid to Ukraine

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans say Democrats are not taking negotiations seriously when it comes to changes at the southern border.

“The Commander in Chief Joe Biden needs to wake up, and do something about our broken border,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

Graham held a press conference Thursday with a group of Republican senators, and said he wants to see major changes at the U.S. border in exchange for additional aid to Ukraine. Graham said one of those changes includies forcing migrants to await asylum hearings outside the country. Graham says wait times for hearings often takes 3-4 years.

“Stay outside the United States,” Graham said. “Once you let people loose into the country, it gets back all over the world that once you get to America you never leave. The first thing you need to do to stop the flow, or slow it down is to make sure people waiting for the asylum hearing are not released into the country.”

Democrats said they are attempting to negotiate on the border, but it is dangerous to tie such a hot button political issue like the border to an ongoing war involving Russia.

“This is a national security moment for our country,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA, said. “Protecting, or giving Ukraine the resources it needs, is not just about Ukraine.”

Graham said President Joe Biden needs to take the lead for Democrats in negotiations. Biden said he’s willing to negotiate, but the White House will only go so far.

“The president put forth a comprehensive plan on day one, almost three years ago,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Almost. And what they do instead is put forth extreme, extreme, extreme bills.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Authorites release name of man killed at workplace incident at Crass Sawmill
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash near Wittenberg
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
Portage Co. chairperson conduct accusations
Portage Co. chairperson faces scrutiny over accusations of code of conduct violations

Latest News

Ammiesta “Ammie” Stewart, 50, is graduating from Jackson State University’s Mississippi...
Elementary teacher, mom of 3, diagnosed with lupus is graduating from residency program
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds when admitted to the hospital after she...
Wausau parents charged with child abuse after allegedly starving teenage daughter
Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N....
Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before voting begins
Marathon County Jail
Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter