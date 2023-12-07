Remembering D.C. Everest coaching legend Fred Lehrke

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Fred Lehrke never expected to be a wrestling coach. In fact, his initial passion was in another sport.

“He wanted to be a football coach and at one of the school’s they said, ‘If you want to be a football coach, you also are going to be the wrestling coach,” said Fred’s son Fritz. “He didn’t ever wrestle in high school. First match he saw, he coached.”

Despite no background in the sport, Lehrke quickly took to wrestling. He became head coach at Oregon High School in 1963. From there, Lehrke went to Kettle Moraine High School before a stop at Monroe, where he’d win his first team state title in 1972. His next stop was D.C. Everest, where he’d spend the nearly two final decades of his career.

Lehrke’s sons, Fritz and Eric, both wrestled for their dad in the 1970′s and 1980′s. For them, having their dad as a coach was a joy.

“It was kind of nice having a coach at home who obviously cared about me as a son, but also as an athlete,” said Eric. “If I needed to get some pointers on things or work some things out, it was pretty good. There was a good division about it’s wrestling time, it’s sports time and also turn that off.”

“My brother and I had spent so much time with him around wrestling, going to tournaments and clinics and everything that when you got to high school, he was going to be your coach,” said Fritz.

Fritz and Eric both wrestled to great success. Both went on to wrestle at Big Ten schools with Fritz going to Michigan and Eric going to Minnesota. Both knew just how much joy it gave their dad to watch their success.

“I think he really liked it that when he saw us competing, we were beneficiaries of that success,” said Fritz.

However, Fred Lehrke’s legacy doesn’t just extend to his kids or even to those he coached. Those who knew him were quick to say that he wanted everyone to thrive in the sport, even if they were opposing coaches or athletes.

“If he could help a coach out, help a kid out, an athlete out, a wrestler, and not his own, other ones...absolutely! He’d without a doubt,” said Eric. “He wouldn’t even think twice and go, ‘Sure, what do you need?’

Longtime Merrill coach Scott ‘Arnie’ Arneson first got to know Fred Lehrke while he wrestled in high school. Even as opposition, a word from Fred meant the world.

“I wrestled for Rhinelander and for a while there I was one of the few guys that would win once in a while in Rhinelander,” said Arenson. “Fred would always have something positive to say, rubbing my head or whatever, and then I’d wrestle again in the summer nationals and he would kind of do the same thing so I kind of looked to him as a father figure.”

Arneson was one of many who experienced Lehrke’s impact from inside another school. Opposing coaches even knew how valuable a word from Lehrke could be.

“When he stopped a kid and talked to him, the kids realized that they should listen to what he had to say because it was positive and they’d get better from it,” said former Merrill head wrestling coach Roger Wendorf.

Lehrke made it his mission to grow the sport of wrestling. When he first started coaching, wrestling didn’t have the statewide popularity it does today. It was through his work throughout the state that wrestling started to gain more and more traction.

“He was kind of always looking at wrestling from a way, not just to improve D.C. Everest wrestling or Monroe wrestling or Oregon wrestling where he was at, but to improve the state of Wisconsin,” said Eric.

“Just to help really expand wrestling in Wisconsin, make it more popular, give kids more opportunities because, with those opportunities, good things would come, success,” said Fritz.

Lehrke made that growth happen in many ways. He’d host clinics and tournaments. He served on the board for the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation, Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association and USA Wrestling. Nationwide, he did what he could to expand the sport’s reach. Even his sons recognized that when they showed up to events, their dad was someone people wanted to talk to.

“You would see people that were Olympic Champions, people that were on TV, people that were kind of like big shots in the wrestling world and they’d walk up and say, “Hi Fred. How are you doing?” and start talking to him,” said Fritz. “We’d get introduced like ‘Ok, that’s kind of a big deal.”

Lehrke ended up winning three team state titles with D.C. Everest in 1978, 1982 and 1986. He was the first coach in Wisconsin’s history to win team state titles with two different schools. His reputation is one that stuck with him everywhere he went. Fellow hall of fame head coach Bob Skubal of Tomahawk said the mutual respect shown between the two built a longtime friendship. Skubal said the two would oftentimes lose track of time just talking about wrestling and life. Wendorf said that Lehrke’s teams always had a competitiveness that made it great to compete against.

“If they won or lost it didn’t matter because if they came off the mat, Fred was there with a hug for him,” said Wendorf. “He was really a great man to be around. He was a family man, a great coach. I have nothing but admiration for him.”

Wendorf’s colleague Arneson shared a similar sentiment, saying it was always a pleasure running into Lehrke.

“He’s someone I’d have to say ‘Hi’ and ‘Good-Bye’ to when I’d go to meets just out of respect,” said Arneson.

As for his sons, they see the legacy continue through their own sons. Fritz’s son Freddy had a terrific career at D.C. Everest before graduating in 2021. Eric’s son Zeke is currently wrestling for D.C.E. As they reflect on the coach that their father was, the number one takeaway was how their dad always led with kindness.

“He always so kind,” said Eric. “He went out of his way to say hi to people. He treated the person who was the first-year mom coming to watch his son for the first time and the guy who had been coaching for 30 years and won ten straight titles, treated them the same way.”

Fred Lehrke was inducted into Wisconsin’s Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1981 and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2001.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.