Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony to be held in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A remembrance ceremony will be held Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids. The South Wood County Allied Veterans Council and the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 238 will host the event at the Buckley Baldwin VFW Post.

It’s located at 2711 Reddin Rd, Wisconsin Rapids.

Organizers said it’s one of only a few organizations in that state that still hold a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony.

