Nitrous oxide abuse no laughing matter following 2 Wausau patients with debilitating consequences

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have ever had dental surgery, like your wisdom teeth removed, or dolloped your dessert with whipped cream, then you have interacted with nitrous oxide. Those are some of the legal, intended uses for what is often referred to as laughing gas. However, over time some people have referred to it as “hippie crack” or “whippets,” (also spelled “whip-its” or “whippits”) and are using it as a quick and easy way to get high.

“There’s no danger in using whipped cream on your coffee, you know, on your hot chocolate, but they’re not intending to use it as an inhalant,” Dr. Fawzi Hindi said.

“If you can buy over the counter, there’s an assumption that it must be pretty safe, but it’s really not,” Dr. Naomi Arenson added.

Both neurologists at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, discovered this year that they were seeing similar patients.

“We both recently saw patients that had spinal cord damage from using nitrous oxide,” Dr. Arenson stated.

Since its discovery in the late 18th century, it has fluctuated in popularity as a recreational drug. Lately, it has been an issue in the U.K. and the U.S., with Britain officially banning the recreational use and possession of the gas last month. Wisconsin, under the federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act, has laws in place that make it illegal to provide, possess, and consume nitrous oxide if the intent is to inhale it – it is not illegal to provide, possess, and consume when it is for legitimate uses.

How it’s harmful

The reason for those laws is due to the health impacts. Doctors Arenson and Hindi explained inhaling nitrous oxide inactivates vitamin B12.

Dr. Hindi said you can think of your brain as a big computer, with the wires or nerves in the spinal cord connecting to all of the functions in your body. Among its many uses, vitamin B12 activates enzymes to make myelin. Myelin, Dr. Hindi explained, you can think of as the protective coating around the wires, or in this case, nerves.

“So if you start using nitrous oxide, your vitamin B12 gets depleted,” he said, “and your body can no longer wrap the wires, the nerves.”

“It tends to affect more the posterior part of the spinal cord,” Dr. Arenson noted. “It affects sensation; it affects motor control.”

“The patient I saw is now paraplegic (sic, quadriplegic) – cannot move his arms and legs and needs a feeding tube,” Dr. Hindi stated.

Dr. Arenson’s patient is not as disabled as Dr. Hindi’s but his life is forever changed.

“He has significant sensory loss, and when you have sensory loss, you have difficulty with fine motor things like buttoning and typing. So, while he’s still walking and things, he still is, you know, significantly impacted by this.”

Using the gas to get high can also impact the brain and cause issues like psychosis and memory problems, or even death. A letter published in the British Dental Journal this year noted one neurologist in England went from seeing one or two patients with significant impacts over 20 years to one patient weekly during the pandemic. The paper noted 716 deaths between 2001-2020 in England and Wales.

“My patient was using for several months, and, actually, very high quantities, and then actually stopped before the symptoms started,” Dr. Arenson stated. “So, that’s another important point that there can be a delay in development of the symptoms.”

For Dr. Hindi’s patient, it was a month of use that caused paralysis. While there is some treatment and patients can recover to a point, there are often lasting impacts. Much like other diseases or injuries, the two explained that after certain periods – a month, two months, three months, etc. you will likely be able to see improvement until the patient plateaus. Then, that becomes the patient’s new baseline, their new normal.

“So someone who wasn’t able to walk (after inhaling whippets) is unlikely to be able to walk normally, if at all,” Dr. Arenson cautioned.

They said some users take vitamin B12 supplements knowing it gets depleted, and continue huffing. However, they said that does not protect them, likely because the myelin that is destroyed does not have an opportunity to build back.

Easy access

“My patient said that he was doing it on his own mostly,” she said, “and that you know he learned about it from friends and it sounds like it’s pretty common.”

Both of their patients told them they purchased the whippets at vape shops, including large canisters.

7 Investigates reached out to all of the vape shops in the Wausau area, identifying as a representative of WSAW-TV. Of the dozen, at least two sell whippets.

“Yeah, I have the 40 pack right now-- or 50 pack,” one store employee said on a call with 7 Investigates. The employee said the nitrous oxide is typically used for “the whipped cream dispensers.”

Another shop that does not sell them told 7 Investigates there is no reason a vape shop should be selling them.

The laws regulating nitrous oxide in Wisconsin and throughout the country state its a misdemeanor to have it with the intent to huff it. It is a felony to provide it to anyone who has that intent. It is also a felony to provide or sell it to someone under 21, period.

Retailers cannot sell more than 24 cartridges to a customer at a time and customers cannot purchase it again for another 48 hours. There are exceptions to these two rules for medical providers or food service organizations.

Vape stores are not the only places to find whippets, but they were the only businesses 7 Investigates could find locally that had them available in store.

Walmart and Ace Hardware sell them online. When 7 Investigates went through the purchasing process, those retailers did not verify the age or whether we were with any kind of exempt organization. Ace Hardware only sells a 10-pack, but you can buy up to five boxes at once. At Walmart, you can purchase a 100-pack.

Amazon also has numerous options. 7 Investigates purchased a 25-pack using a personal Prime account – again, only 24 are allowed to be sold at a time unless it is for medical or culinary establishments. However, 7 Investigates also went through the purchase process for a 50-pack using a non-Prime account that did not have an associated birthdate attached to it, and age nor industry was not verified.

7 Investigates reached out to Ace Hardware, Amazon, and Walmart for comment, but did not get a response.

There has been enforcement of these laws in Wisconsin, but it is rare and it seems to happen most often when someone is misusing it along with other illegal substances. This includes one case in Marathon County from 2006, and one in Winnebago County from 2015.

“In our in our field,” Dr. Hindi began, “we see people constantly where their lives had been sort of damaged in irreparable ways from the choices they make.” He continued, “You may find that you may be able to get it; you’re not gonna get in trouble for buying it, but you’ll be in big trouble for using it.”

The Wisconsin Poison Control Center noted it had 10 cases reported to its line since 2018. However, that does not mean the calls were for people intentionally inhaling it. Toxicologist Matt Stanton said it includes job exposures or skin exposures because it can cause frostbite coming out of the canister too. There were no deaths reported.

From a national look at the 55 poison centers, he said there were 225 single substance exposure cases to nitrous oxide in 2021. Again, the caveat exists that these are not necessarily situations where the exposure was from illicit use.

“Keep in mind that if no one calls the poison center about a case, we don’t capture it in our data, so our numbers are likely underreported compared to the actual amount of case exposures,” he noted.

Nitrous oxide can still be safe to use in medical settings, such as for dental surgeries or even childbirth, as it is mixed with additional oxygen. However, it is recommended to notify your provider if you have a known vitamin B12 deficiency before any procedure where it would be used.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.