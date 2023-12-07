News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Y106.5 CMN Radiothon begins Thursday

By Chandler Ducker
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday and Friday stories of bravery and inspiration from children who have benefited from the expert care, programs and services at Marshfield Children’s Hospital can be heard during the Y106.5 Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon

It’s Dec. 7 and 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Y106.5 will be live in Marshfield from the hospital lobby broadcasting stories from local patients and their families who have experienced life-changing care at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Each year continues to be more successful than the last. In 2022, over $235,000 was raised. This is one event that contributed to the $1.7 million raised for CMNH at Marshfield Children’s Hospital in 2022.

Over those two days, countless businesses, families, and individuals call in or go online to donate to Radiothon to ensure the hospital can continue to provide the equipment, services, and care that kids in our communities deserve.

Your donations help support charitable care and equipment funded through our CMNH grants, services, and programs. There will be nearly 200 volunteers accepting donations on the phone bank over the two days. These volunteers are anyone from sponsor employees, family, or friends of pediatric patients or dedicated supporters of CMNH. People are also welcome to visit the event, show their support, or purchase a t-shirt.

Click here to listen live to this year’s Radiothon. 

To donate, call 855-255-4000 on Thursday or Friday or go online now to marshfieldclinic.org/radiothon.

CMN Radiothon at MCH - 12.07.2023