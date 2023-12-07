LISTEN: Packers looking to avoid trap game against struggling Giants

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are in the midst of their best stretch of the season. They’ve won three straight and four of their last five games. However, last season, their toughest stretch of the season began with a London loss to the New York Giants. The 27-22 win for New York sent Green Bay tumbling on a disastrous spell, losing seven of their last eight. Lessons can be learned from every game, but it’s also important to focus on the present.

“We can look at what they did last year but they’re coming off a bye,” said Packers running back AJ Dillon. “They got some time, probably got some guys back so nothing we can take lightly.”

While the Packers are on a hot streak, the Giants have had a tougher go of it. New York is on their third-string quarterback after starter Daniel Jones was lost for the season due to a knee injury, After making the playoffs last season, the Giants’ chances of doing so again this year are slim at best. However, despite coming in as favorites, the Packers know they can’t act like it.

“We don’t need a reminder at all,” said Jordan Love. “We know what position we’re in. Every game is like a playoff game for us. We know that mentality, we got to win.”

The Packers have had their own dry spells during this season. They know better than anyone that riding the momentum wave is important.

“I don’t think anybody is getting too high, anybody is getting too low,” said wide receiver Jayden Reed. “We still got the same mindset of attacking every week the same no matter the opponent.”

One area the Giants may try to make their hay is by running the football. New York boasts one of the best running backs in the league in Saquon Barkley, who’s averaging 77 yards per game, sixth in the NFL. The Packers have allowed the third most rushing yards per game in the league this season.

“That’s the key, stopping the run first and foremost and then we can get a chance to rush the passer and we can get opportunities there,” said defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

A win would do wonders for the Packers’ already-strong playoff chances. However, they continually remind themselves of the road they traveled to get to this position.

“Understand what we did to get to this point,” said Clark. “We back at 6-6, we’d been and 3-6 or whatever it was. Yeah, If we don’t want to go back to where we was at, we got to get this win.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.