Hilight Zone Podcast: Philips Girl’s Basketball

By Noah Manderfeld
Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHILIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - Philips girls basketball has won their regional in each of the last three years. There’s a number of reasons, but at the core of the Loggers success is family and consistent winning.

NewsChannel 7′s Noah Manderfeld speaks with Kacy Eggebrecht, Mataya Eckert and head coach Mike Eggebrecht about what makes this program special and their desire to get over the hump and into the WIAA state tournament.

