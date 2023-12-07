News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

HIGHLIGHTS: UWSP women’s basketball wins 7th straight

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team (7-0) out-scored visiting Benedictine (0-7) by a 62-14 margin over the final 25:51 to roll to a 75-36 victory at home.

Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) and Josie Nies (Platteville, Wis./Platteville) were both in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively. Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) nand Ava Loftus (Stoughton, Wis./Stoughton) added nine points each. Kelly McIntyre (Waukesha, Wis./North) led UWSP with seven rebounds.

Thomson nailed a three just over a minute in, but the Eagles went on a 7-0 run before Pfeifer hit a jumper. Loftus hit from behind the arc, but Benedictine ended the first on a 5-0 run as UWSP trailed 13-12 after 10 minutes.

Nies hit a free throw early to tie the game at 13-13 before the Eagles posted nine straight. Thomson hit a jumper with 5:51 left in the second setting off an 18-0 run by the Pointers. Rachel Hagen (Duluth, Minn./Duluth East) completed a pair of and-ones during the run. Nies hit two late buckets and the lead was 33-23 at the half.

Pfeifer and Gabby Gawlitta (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) combined for the first 12 UWSP points of the third quarter. Courtney Krueger (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) pushed the lead to 20 and a late bucket by Nies put UWSP ahead 54-32 after three.

Emma Van Order (Stevens Point, Wis./Pacelli) hit a pair of late layups and Emily Mortenson (Oregon, Wis./Oregon) drilled a three-pointer as the Pointers out-scored the Eagles 21-4 in the fourth quarter.The Pointers remain at home to face MSOE on Dec. 14. Tip-off at Berg Gym is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Authorites release name of man killed at workplace incident at Crass Sawmill
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
Wood Co. car theft suspect
Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Car Crash
Deputy follows tire tracks to find fatal crash near Wittenberg

Latest News

Wisconsin's AJ Storr, left, and Max Klesmit celebrate after Wisconsin beat ranked Marquette in...
Wisconsin ranked No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll after beating Marquette
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs to score a 5-yard rushing touchdown during the...
Badgers star running back Braelon Allen declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates after the 28-14 win against Minnesota of...
Wisconsin takes back Axe Game series lead in 28-14 win over Minnesota
The Huskers and Badgers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium with the game...
Wisconsin, Nebraska chasing bowl eligibility when they face off in Madison