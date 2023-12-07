HIGHLIGHTS: UWSP women’s basketball wins 7th straight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball team (7-0) out-scored visiting Benedictine (0-7) by a 62-14 margin over the final 25:51 to roll to a 75-36 victory at home.

Jamie Pfeifer (Wisconsin Dells, Wis./Wisconsin Dells) and Josie Nies (Platteville, Wis./Platteville) were both in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively. Alexa Thomson (De Pere, Wis./West) nand Ava Loftus (Stoughton, Wis./Stoughton) added nine points each. Kelly McIntyre (Waukesha, Wis./North) led UWSP with seven rebounds.

Thomson nailed a three just over a minute in, but the Eagles went on a 7-0 run before Pfeifer hit a jumper. Loftus hit from behind the arc, but Benedictine ended the first on a 5-0 run as UWSP trailed 13-12 after 10 minutes.

Nies hit a free throw early to tie the game at 13-13 before the Eagles posted nine straight. Thomson hit a jumper with 5:51 left in the second setting off an 18-0 run by the Pointers. Rachel Hagen (Duluth, Minn./Duluth East) completed a pair of and-ones during the run. Nies hit two late buckets and the lead was 33-23 at the half.

Pfeifer and Gabby Gawlitta (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) combined for the first 12 UWSP points of the third quarter. Courtney Krueger (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) pushed the lead to 20 and a late bucket by Nies put UWSP ahead 54-32 after three.

Emma Van Order (Stevens Point, Wis./Pacelli) hit a pair of late layups and Emily Mortenson (Oregon, Wis./Oregon) drilled a three-pointer as the Pointers out-scored the Eagles 21-4 in the fourth quarter.The Pointers remain at home to face MSOE on Dec. 14. Tip-off at Berg Gym is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.