First Alert Weather: Near-record highs Thursday & Friday, wintry mix arrives Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies finally make an appearance Thursday but enjoy it while it is here as clouds return Friday. Temperatures will be very warm over the next two days, approaching record-highs for some. Our next weather maker arrives Saturday.

Near record highs possible Thursday and Friday (WSAW)

High temperatures between Thursday and Friday will run towards record-highs. Warmer air flows in starting Thursday morning. Plan for sunny skies to finally return to North central Wisconsin, which will help warm our afternoon highs to the mid-40s. Make sure to take advantage of the quiet weather Thursday. Good day to put up outdoor holiday decorations.

Record highs, low to mid 40s Thursday and sunny (WSAW)

Clouds increase overnight into Friday with low temperatures in the low to mid-30s Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies quickly return as we wrap up the work week. But high temperatures continue to run close to record highs, in the mid to upper 40s. Winds turn breezy again as southwest winds gust up to 20 mph.

Cloudy skies on Thursday with highs mid to upper 40s (WSAW)

Changes quickly occur heading into the weekend. A cold front usher in late Friday, allowing for colder air to settle into North Central Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday in the low to mid-30s. Sunday will be slightly colder in the upper 20s.

Rain pushes into the southern half of the state Saturday morning (WSAW)

Saturday features our next weather maker, delivering wet and windy conditions. Early Saturday morning before sunrise, rain will fall mostly south of HWY 29. Rain pushes north with a low pressure system Saturday morning, transitioning rain to wet snow over North Central Wisconsin.

Precipitation pushes north, allowing for snow to fall in North Central Wisconsin after sunrise Saturday (WSAW)

Snow showers in North Central Saturday mid-morning, rain further east (WSAW)

Rain likely falling in the eastern parts of the state. Snow showers will continue through the afternoon, becoming scattered at times. Snow will be wet and heavy as it has a higher water content.

Scattered snow showers during the afternoon (WSAW)

Scattered snow continues Saturday evening (WSAW)

Uncertainty remains in the forecast for Saturday on snow accumulations. Though snow will be wet, snow accumulations between 1 to 2 inches is possible by the end of Saturday. Finer details on Saturday’s forecast remains in the works. Continue to monitor the forecast as we get closer to the weekend to stay up to date on the latest.

Wet snow to accumulate Saturday, can bring 1-2 inches of snow (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.