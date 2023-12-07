First Alert Weather: Near-record highs Thursday & Friday, wintry mix arrives Saturday
High temperatures running to the mid-40s through Friday. Colder weather returns for the weekend. Our next weather maker arrives Saturday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies finally make an appearance Thursday but enjoy it while it is here as clouds return Friday. Temperatures will be very warm over the next two days, approaching record-highs for some. Our next weather maker arrives Saturday.
High temperatures between Thursday and Friday will run towards record-highs. Warmer air flows in starting Thursday morning. Plan for sunny skies to finally return to North central Wisconsin, which will help warm our afternoon highs to the mid-40s. Make sure to take advantage of the quiet weather Thursday. Good day to put up outdoor holiday decorations.
Clouds increase overnight into Friday with low temperatures in the low to mid-30s Friday morning. Mostly cloudy skies quickly return as we wrap up the work week. But high temperatures continue to run close to record highs, in the mid to upper 40s. Winds turn breezy again as southwest winds gust up to 20 mph.
Changes quickly occur heading into the weekend. A cold front usher in late Friday, allowing for colder air to settle into North Central Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday in the low to mid-30s. Sunday will be slightly colder in the upper 20s.
Saturday features our next weather maker, delivering wet and windy conditions. Early Saturday morning before sunrise, rain will fall mostly south of HWY 29. Rain pushes north with a low pressure system Saturday morning, transitioning rain to wet snow over North Central Wisconsin.
Rain likely falling in the eastern parts of the state. Snow showers will continue through the afternoon, becoming scattered at times. Snow will be wet and heavy as it has a higher water content.
Uncertainty remains in the forecast for Saturday on snow accumulations. Though snow will be wet, snow accumulations between 1 to 2 inches is possible by the end of Saturday. Finer details on Saturday’s forecast remains in the works. Continue to monitor the forecast as we get closer to the weekend to stay up to date on the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.