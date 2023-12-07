News and First Alert Weather App
Eric Hovde announces he’ll run for Senate

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A third Republican will enter the U.S. Senate race to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel announced Thursday Eric Hovde has entered the race. It’s expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the nation.

Hovde is a Madison businessman and 2012 Senate candidate. Hovde entered politics in 2012 and finished second behind former Gov. Tommy Thompson in the GOP race for U.S. Senate.

Trempealeau County Board Supervisor Stacey Klein and Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College are the other Republicans in the race.

The Spring Primary is April 2. The General Election is Nov. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

