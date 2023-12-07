News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Dane co. judge’s ruling on consensual abortions sparks statewide debate

A Republican prosecutor said Tuesday that he plans to appeal a court ruling that Wisconsin law permits consensual medical abortion
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - It may look like a win for abortion rights activists today, but the debate isn’t over. Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper reaffirmed her July decision permitting consensual abortions. However, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he plans to appeal.

In the State of Wisconsin, abortion is legal up to 21 weeks and six days. If you are under the age of 17, you must of parental consent. When Healthfirst has a pregnant person come in and they are unsure if they want to keep the baby, they want to give that person options.

“As you look at reproductive rights and reproductive autonomy that isn’t our decision as a clinic to make that’s an individual’s personal decision,” said Heathfirst Network CEO, Jessie Scharfenberg.

Whatever the law may be, Healthfirst is still going to abide by what its patients want.

“We just have really strong relationships with Planned Parenthood of both Wisconsin and other states to just help those individuals navigate the process,” said Scharfenberg.

While Pro-life advocates don’t agree with the judge’s decision they are happy with a new bill signed into law Wednesday, ‘The Safe Haven Baby Box Law.’

“That is life-saving legislation and it is bi-partisan. I think we can have very meaningful conversations on what does it truly look like to give women full informed consent about their health care decisions,” said Wisconsin Right to Life Legislative PAC Director Gracie Skogman.

Planned Parenthood says they don’t expect much to change, but are prepared for whatever comes their way. This is what could happen.

“The legislature could pass a law that sort of affirmatively states that there’s a right to abortion. There could be a constitutional amendment and by that I mean a ballot initiative could be put forward for the voters,” said Wisconsin Planned Parenthood CEO, Michelle Velasquez.

Right now you can still get an abortion in Dane County and Milwaukee County. Planned Parenthood says they plan to reopen its third state location in Sheboygan County “As soon as possible.” On the other side, Wisconsin Right to Life is going to work with legislators to protect life.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. car theft suspect
Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Authorites release name of man killed at workplace incident at Crass Sawmill
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
A wintry mix is possible Wednesday afternoon mostly north of HWY 29
First Alert Weather: Wintry mix possible Wednesday

Latest News

This year, Sam’s Club of Wausau and Lamb’s in Rib Mountain donated turkeys that will also be...
Man of Honor ham giveaway Saturday for veterans, active military personnel
Wisconsin law generally prohibits landfill disposal of yard waste, including leaves, grass...
DNR encourages residents to plan ahead for Christmas tree disposal
Wisconsin Politics
Gov. Tony Evers takes action on 51 total bills Wednesday
In the agreement the 10 Republican electors will not serve in that role in any election where...
Lawsuit settled over fake electors