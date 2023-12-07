Dane co. judge’s ruling on consensual abortions sparks statewide debate

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - It may look like a win for abortion rights activists today, but the debate isn’t over. Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper reaffirmed her July decision permitting consensual abortions. However, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he plans to appeal.

In the State of Wisconsin, abortion is legal up to 21 weeks and six days. If you are under the age of 17, you must of parental consent. When Healthfirst has a pregnant person come in and they are unsure if they want to keep the baby, they want to give that person options.

“As you look at reproductive rights and reproductive autonomy that isn’t our decision as a clinic to make that’s an individual’s personal decision,” said Heathfirst Network CEO, Jessie Scharfenberg.

Whatever the law may be, Healthfirst is still going to abide by what its patients want.

“We just have really strong relationships with Planned Parenthood of both Wisconsin and other states to just help those individuals navigate the process,” said Scharfenberg.

While Pro-life advocates don’t agree with the judge’s decision they are happy with a new bill signed into law Wednesday, ‘The Safe Haven Baby Box Law.’

“That is life-saving legislation and it is bi-partisan. I think we can have very meaningful conversations on what does it truly look like to give women full informed consent about their health care decisions,” said Wisconsin Right to Life Legislative PAC Director Gracie Skogman.

Planned Parenthood says they don’t expect much to change, but are prepared for whatever comes their way. This is what could happen.

“The legislature could pass a law that sort of affirmatively states that there’s a right to abortion. There could be a constitutional amendment and by that I mean a ballot initiative could be put forward for the voters,” said Wisconsin Planned Parenthood CEO, Michelle Velasquez.

Right now you can still get an abortion in Dane County and Milwaukee County. Planned Parenthood says they plan to reopen its third state location in Sheboygan County “As soon as possible.” On the other side, Wisconsin Right to Life is going to work with legislators to protect life.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.