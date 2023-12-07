CBS to air one-hour special honoring Norman Lear

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CBS will honor screenwriter and producer Norman Lear with a special on Friday.

Lear died Tuesday. He was 101. Lear propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of TV sitcoms.

CBS will air a one-hour special featuring new interviews with stars of the long-running comedies Lear created, including Jimmie Walker from GOOD TIMES and Mackenzie Phillips from ONE DAY AT A TIME. The special will also include never-before-seen interviews from the Entertainment Tonight vault. Also included with this new footage and interviews is an in-depth sit-down interview with Lear that ET host Kevin Frazier conducted when Lear celebrated his 100 birthday.

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

