CBS to air one-hour special honoring Norman Lear

Norman Lear arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on...
Norman Lear arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CBS will honor screenwriter and producer Norman Lear with a special on Friday.

Lear died Tuesday. He was 101. Lear propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of TV sitcoms.

CBS will air a one-hour special featuring new interviews with stars of the long-running comedies Lear created, including Jimmie Walker from GOOD TIMES and Mackenzie Phillips from ONE DAY AT A TIME. The special will also include never-before-seen interviews from the Entertainment Tonight vault. Also included with this new footage and interviews is an in-depth sit-down interview with Lear that ET host Kevin Frazier conducted when Lear celebrated his 100 birthday.

It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.

