Bond set at $1M for Wausau couple accused of starving teenage daughter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- Bond has been set at $1 million for a Wausau couple accused of starving their teenage daughter to the point of needing specialized care at a regional children’s hospital.

To protect the victim, NewsChannel 7 will not name the parents.

An investigation began in October when the girl’s father called 911 reporting that she was drinking a protein shake when she began having trouble breathing and became unresponsive. The father told investigators the girl stopped growing two to three years ago. The father said the girl had a history of health problems, but only specified a condition that caused poor blood circulation, according to court documents.

The girl was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a children’s hospital.

Hospital staff found that the girl’s organs began to fail because of severe dehydration. She also went into bone marrow failure due to malnutrition. The girl was intubated for 5 days. Since her admittance, hospital staff ran several tests and ruled out any medical conditions that would prevent the girl from gaining weight.

Court documents state, the child weighed 58 pounds. A the low end of the spectrum a girl that age should weigh at least 90 pounds. Doctors believed the girl was suffering from severe malnutrition.

After learning the girl was in the hospital, a person close to the family contacted authorities over concerns about the girl’s weight. A person outside the family said the girl was caught taking food and hiding it in her pockets. When she ate it she would hide so her stepmother could not see.

During an interview with investigators, the girl said her meals were restricted and she was not allowed to eat breakfast or have snacks. She was also only allowed to drink 16 ounces of water each day. Court documents state the couple’s other children were allowed to eat normally.

In the couple’s home, detectives reviewed images and videos taken from a security camera that was placed in the girl’s room. The girl’s bed had no bedding and books were taped to the mattress which would force her to sleep in a certain position. Video showed the girl was also forced to stand with her hands above her head for hours. Investigators said the video showed both parents entering the room and forcing her to hold her hands higher while the girl was in emotional distress.

Detectives also noted a lock on the outside of the girl’s doors, keyed locks on all windows, and a working door alarm on her bedroom door.

The parents, both in their 30s, were formally charged Thursday with chronic neglect and child abuse.

