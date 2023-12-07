Anonymous donor is matching donations for a central Wisconsin non-profit

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - An anonymous donor is stepping up to help homeless people in Wood County. Mary’s Place of Central Wisconsin is a non-profit that provides assistance and short-term transitional housing to adults and families with little to no income.

Now, they’ll get a boost of tens of thousands of dollars for locations in Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids.

Community Relations Director of Mary’s Place Adam Fischer says they’re at 80% capacity at their Wisconsin Rapids location. So the donations are coming in at just the right time to help them better serve people.

Mary’s Place has been serving the homeless community in central Wisconsin for 18 years at its Marshfield location. Since June, they’ve expanded their services to the Wisconsin Rapids location. Currently, 22 people are housed at the new facility in Wisconsin Rapids.

Fischer said the new place has been a big boost for their mission.

“It’s probably 36 to 40 people total since June that we have served in this facility already,” he said.

Now, they’ve had an anonymous donor step up in a big way.

They will match every dollar donated to Mary’s Place by the end of December, up to $80,000. Fischer said they are at almost 40% of their goal with three and a half weeks to go.

“We have raised about $30,000 so far,” Fischer said. “That’s been deposited and money is coming in more and more every day.”

As for what the money will be used for...

“A lot of possibilities, a lot of things that we are talking about, so I’m hoping in the next couple of weeks we may have some information to share with the community so it would be good to maybe talk again about what we look to be using that money for,” said Fischer.

Fischer added that in addition to raising as much money as possible — they want to raise awareness for homelessness in central Wisconsin.

You can still donate through December 31.

