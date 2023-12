WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield boys hockey entered their matchup vs. Wausau West seeking their first conference win of the year, but the Warriors took the lead and never looked back, winning 9-1.

West, who won their second conference game, move to .500% with a 3-3 record, while the Tigers fall back to 2-4.

