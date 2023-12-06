News and First Alert Weather App
SPASH girls basketball fends off Wausau East, staying ahead to win 86-73

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite Wausau East’s late first half rally being down just five at halftime, SPASH girls basketball found their footing again and defeated the Lumberjacks 86-73.

The Panthers secure their first conference win and move to 2-4 on the regular season. Meanwhile, Wausau East moves to 3-4 and are still seeking their first Valley win in the opening weeks.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

