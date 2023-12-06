Portage Co. chairperson faces scrutiny over accusations of code of conduct violations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People in Portage County are still waiting for results from several complaints they filed against a county board member.

David Peterson, the chair of the county’s Land and Water Conservation Committee, is accused of violating several conduct provisions.

A meeting last month pushed the decision off until tonight when many thought a decision would come regarding Peterson. However, after a long closed-door session, the Portage County Committee decided to hold off until next week.

People said they have been bringing up issues before to the Committee and now that a decision hasn’t been made, and after they thought there would be a resolution, many people who live in Portage County feel like they’re not being heard.

“To me, again kicking things under the carpet and it’s not transparent and this is just incorrect and just not responsible government,” said Karin Sieg.

Tonight’s meeting at the Portage County Annex had the committee in a closed session for about an hour. Once again, the people are left wondering, why?

“It completely disregards those and they’re not acting in the best interest of the county,” Ray Rese said.

“I don’t think they’re listening to the people at all and that’s a problem,” added Amberle Schwartz. “And that’s why there’s so many people here speaking up and I don’t think they’re listening to them.”

While many would like to see some sort of punishment against Peterson, they’re also frustrated that nothing is being done at all — punishment or not.

“We feel like the public has been belittled, bullied, and lied to that just not acceptable,” Reser stated.

Again, nothing was approved or rejected during the meeting regarding the complaints against Peterson. The Committee is expected to take up the matter again in one week on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.

