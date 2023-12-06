News and First Alert Weather App
Northcentral Technical College immerses health students with new simulation center

NTC’s Health Science department is introducing VR and simulations for a real-life scenario.
Over 500 students are currently enrolled in health programs at NTC
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the worker shortage continues to grow, universities have started to look at how they can better prepare their students for the workforce.

Northcentral Technical College’s Health Science department is introducing virtual reality and simulations for a real-life scenario to emphasize preparing students for the workforce through hands-on experience in the classroom. Virtual reality and simulations are something the school believes is a massive step in the right direction.

The new Health 4.0 Center is over 5,000 square feet, and the simulations aim to make students in healthcare feel like they are working with real people.

“So, we practice on it, and we make sure that we’re doing it correctly here, we know how to do it,” said nursing student Jonnie Pierschalla-Zastrow.

“We’re focused on industry 4.0. We’re focused on making sure that our students are learning on and about the latest and greatest technology,” said NTC President Jeannie Worden.

Students will be able to work through simulations that will get them out of their comfort zone. However, the more they use them, the more prepared they’ll be for when the simulations turn into real-world scenarios.

“Common scenarios may be low frequency, but high-risk events that are really important for students to work through, make those critical decisions in the moment,” said Dean of Health and Community Services Angela Roesler.

These hands-on simulations include working with dental patients while also being immersed in a room filled with real-life scenarios created by staff at NTC.

“The sky is the limit when it comes to virtual reality and the immersive room,” Roesler said. “It’s really only limited by our imagination of scenarios.”

There are over 500 students currently enrolled in health programs at NTC. The addition of this new Health Center gives them much-needed hands-on experience with the opportunity to have constantly changing scenarios thanks to virtual reality.

“When we go out in the real world, you know, in an internship or your job, then we know we’re doing it correctly,” said Pierschalla-Zastrow.

The Dean of Health Sciences at NTC said the virtual reality and simulation will open the door for several departments to follow and do the same.

