Neighbor’s TikTok brings kids avalanche of support after mom’s death

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The power of social media is helping out a struggling Detroit father and his three children in the wake of their mother’s death after their neighbor posted a video sharing their story.

Colin McConnell noticed his neighbor, Donald Wilson Sr., seemed tired and beaten down this fall, so he decided to ask the father of three how he was doing.

“He told me that the kids are going to be around a lot more because their mother had passed… The kids, at the time, were walking up the stairs, and I just saw their little legs. My heart just broke instantly,” McConnell said.

Wilson also admitted the family was struggling with more than just their mother’s death.

“He said, ‘We don’t really have winter coats.’ I thought he had three daughters because the son was wearing the sister’s clothes because he didn’t even have clothes,” McConnell said.

Thanks to neighbor Colin McConnell (left), boxes full of gifts bought by people across the world are now showing up for the Wilson family. (Source: WXYZ via CNN)

McConnell got Wilson’s permission then did what he could for the family, creating a video he posted to TikTok. It explained what they have been going through and included an Amazon wish list full of ideas for food, clothes and Christmas presents for the kids: Honesty, Poetry and Donald Jr.

“I just kind of wanted to do something more for them,” McConnell said.

McConnell thought maybe 100 people would see the video, but when he woke up and saw there were already boxes on his porch, he realized his TikTok had reached hundreds of thousands of people.

Boxes full of gifts bought by people across the world are now showing up for the Wilson family. The food has already been given to the kids, and Wilson says he never imagined so many people would reach out.

“I didn’t think it was going to do that big, and all of a sudden, it was thousands. I’m like, ‘What? Oh my god,’” he said.

This will be the Wilson children's first Christmas without their mother, but thanks to love from strangers across the world, their father says it feels like she’s still with them. (Source: Family photo, WXYZ via CNN)

The father admits it was difficult to accept all the gifts at first.

“That was the most biggest thing for me… not feeling like I’m able to do it or I’m not capable to do it. But Colin made it easy. He made me feel at home, made me feel like a brother… made me feel like family,” Wilson said.

Now, the neighbors have a plan for Christmas morning to have Santa Claus come and deliver most of the presents to the kids. They will also be donating some of the gifts to area non-profits.

“I want him to feel that he’s supported, not just by me, but now, these kids have thousands of aunties and uncles all over the world,” McConnell said.

It will be Honesty, Poetry and Donald Jr.’s first Christmas without their mom, but thanks to all of the love from strangers across the world, Wilson says it feels like she’s still with them.

“It’s like she’s here. It’s like she’s a guardian angel speaking to us through all of you,” he said.

The family hopes their story will inspire people to help others in need.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.