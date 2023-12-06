News and First Alert Weather App
Kronenwetter holds public meeting to discuss sewer rate increase

By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - People in the Village of Kronenwetter gathered Tuesday night at the Municipal Center to discuss rising sewage rates.

Kronenwetter, along with four other municipalities in the Rib Mountain Metro Area, are seeing steep price hikes coming in early 2024. Tuesday night’s meeting gave people a chance to voice their concerns over the price hike in sewage rates.

Village officials said it’s a chance for them to remain transparent with the community.

“Well anytime you get a substantial rate increase like that, it’s good to let the citizens know that it’s coming,” said Village President Chris Voll. “You know if we just turn around and pass it on to the group and didn’t say anything about why we were doing it, then they would be mad at us.”

Kronenwetter is seeing the highest rate hike to update their system dating back to 1985. Early estimates predict a rate increase of about 1.16 per thousand gallons per quarter, which means an average increase of $50 per year.

It’s a raise many people in Kronenwetter are not happy about.

“Ask any taxpayer, they don’t like rate hikes in any case, anytime, anyway,” said Matt Frihart of Kronenwetter. “Unfortunately, sometimes it’s necessary.”

Kronenwetter has already been operating at a loss for years and rates have risen 8% this year alone. Despite the public dissent, the Village is optimistic that the project will go smoothly.

The new system is expected to last 20 years.

