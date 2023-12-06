News and First Alert Weather App
Keshena man charged with theft

Both suspects were booked on felony charges.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena man is charged with theft on the Menominee Indian reservation.

Federal court documents say Merwin “Pete” Wynos Jr., 35, stole more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to four companies from a construction site in September.

If convicted, Wynos could face up to 5 years in prison and 3 years on supervised release plus a fine up to $250,000.

