Gov. Evers signs bill supporting farmers and sustainable farming practices

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed Assembly Bill 133, now Wisconsin Act 42, to expand farmland preservation agreements and increase farmland preservation tax credits.

”Our farmers and our state’s agricultural industry are core to Wisconsin’s culture, heritage, and economy, and our farmers have always played a critical role in being good stewards of the land—we should be doing everything we can to support their work to help protect and preserve our natural resources,” said Gov. Evers. “These changes will ensure we can continue to adapt to meet the needs of Wisconsin’s farmers while continuing to prioritize efforts that help ensure the long-term viability of our state’s farming operations and conservation efforts that are essential to continuing to put food on tables across the world.”

Assembly Bill 133, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 42:

Decreases the minimum required length of a farmland preservation agreement between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and a farmland owner from 15 years to 10 years.

Increases the amount of credit that may be claimed per eligible acre and creates a new category of eligible farmland.

Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) told NewsChannel 7 last month that over the years, Wisconsin farmers have lost lots of land and not a lot of people have been talking about it until this Act came about.

