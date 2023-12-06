Go-to stocking stuffers becoming a scammer’s favorite gift

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Shopping for the perfect gift can be stressful which is why many people choose to give gift cards instead. While it seems like a simple buy, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection explains why it’s an easy target for scammers and what you can do to avoid falling victim.

DATCP Administrator Michelle Reinen said gift cards can offer easy access for scammers to defraud you — especially if you buy the cards in bulk online. If it seems too good of a deal to be true, Reinen said it probably is.

When buying a gift card from a store, check it for tampering. Gift card thieves have been known to scan cards on kiosks or shelves, record the data, and then drain the funds remotely after someone buys and activates them.

DATCP said to always buy gift cards directly from the retailer, and never buy a gift card from someone you do not know, especially online.

“We have heard from consumers who bought them then they discovered that the cards were expired or or already drained of funds. other buyers never even received those gift cards,” Reinen said.

Lots of stores offer gift cards in exchange for your email or a survey. Resist the temptation to hand over your personal information in exchange for that gift card. Even if you do receive a real card, you have no way of controlling what happens to your data afterward.

If you might have old, partially-used gift cards lying around in the bottom of your purse or junk drawer, DATCP officials say it’s best to use them up as soon as possible. If you believe you’re a victim of a scam, report it to the particular company and to consumerprotection.wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.