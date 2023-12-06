News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Snow flurries Wednesday, melting snow Thursday & Friday

Warming 10-20 degrees above average for the last two days of the work week. A winter weather maker arrives this weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Copy and paste type of forecast continues Wednesday. Temperatures will rise well above average for this time of the year on Thursday and Friday. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend; a weather system looks to bring snow showers to the Badger State Saturday.

Clouds once again for Wednesday. Afternoon highs mid to upper 30s with west winds gusting up to 20 mph. A weak warm front arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, which will bring some precipitation to portions of North Central Wisconsin. Expecting a wet type of snow to fall during the mid-afternoon hours. Snow will be light and scattered. Snow accumulations will be fairly minor, around a dusting by dinner time.

Light scattered snow or flurries Wednesday afternoon
Light scattered snow or flurries Wednesday afternoon(WSAW)
Cloudy for the day with highs in the 30s
Cloudy for the day with highs in the 30s(WSAW)

Warmer air flows in overnight. Low temperatures in the mid-20s, but quickly warming to the 30s by sunrise Thursday. Clouds clear overnight, allowing for sunshine to return for the day on Thursday. High temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal, in the mid-40s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday, but highs remain warm in the low to mid-40s. Breezy southwest winds expected.

Sunny and mild on Thursday
Sunny and mild on Thursday(WSAW)

A cold front Friday night will rebound our temperatures back to the 30s over the weekend. Saturday will feature our next winter weather maker, bringing snow showers to the Badger State. Precipitation can vary state-wide, from rain-snow to mostly snow showers. This will depend on temperatures during the day as they can hover just above freezing point during the afternoon.

A winter system arrives on Saturday morning
A winter system arrives on Saturday morning(WSAW)
Rain and snow mix will fall in the Badger State. Snow mostly in Central Wisconsin
Rain and snow mix will fall in the Badger State. Snow mostly in Central Wisconsin(WSAW)
Snow moves out Saturday night
Snow moves out Saturday night(WSAW)

The winter weather system should clear out in time for Sunday, with temperatures colder sitting just below freezing. Temperatures next work week will feature highs in the low to mid-30s.

Above average temperatures Thursday and Friday
Above average temperatures Thursday and Friday(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. car theft suspect
Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins
A wintry mix is possible Wednesday afternoon mostly north of HWY 29
First Alert Weather: Wintry mix possible Wednesday
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name

Latest News

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday, December 6, 2023
A wintry mix is possible Wednesday afternoon mostly north of HWY 29
First Alert Weather: Wintry mix possible Wednesday
First Alert Weather
Mark Holley's Forecast
weather
warmer temperatures on the way