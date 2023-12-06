First Alert Weather: Snow flurries Wednesday, melting snow Thursday & Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Copy and paste type of forecast continues Wednesday. Temperatures will rise well above average for this time of the year on Thursday and Friday. Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend; a weather system looks to bring snow showers to the Badger State Saturday.

Clouds once again for Wednesday. Afternoon highs mid to upper 30s with west winds gusting up to 20 mph. A weak warm front arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, which will bring some precipitation to portions of North Central Wisconsin. Expecting a wet type of snow to fall during the mid-afternoon hours. Snow will be light and scattered. Snow accumulations will be fairly minor, around a dusting by dinner time.

Light scattered snow or flurries Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

Cloudy for the day with highs in the 30s (WSAW)

Warmer air flows in overnight. Low temperatures in the mid-20s, but quickly warming to the 30s by sunrise Thursday. Clouds clear overnight, allowing for sunshine to return for the day on Thursday. High temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal, in the mid-40s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday, but highs remain warm in the low to mid-40s. Breezy southwest winds expected.

Sunny and mild on Thursday (WSAW)

A cold front Friday night will rebound our temperatures back to the 30s over the weekend. Saturday will feature our next winter weather maker, bringing snow showers to the Badger State. Precipitation can vary state-wide, from rain-snow to mostly snow showers. This will depend on temperatures during the day as they can hover just above freezing point during the afternoon.

A winter system arrives on Saturday morning (WSAW)

Rain and snow mix will fall in the Badger State. Snow mostly in Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

Snow moves out Saturday night (WSAW)

The winter weather system should clear out in time for Sunday, with temperatures colder sitting just below freezing. Temperatures next work week will feature highs in the low to mid-30s.

Above average temperatures Thursday and Friday (WSAW)

