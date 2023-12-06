Childrens with special needs invited to meet Santa in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Masonic Center will host an inclusive event for children with special needs to meet Santa Claus.

“There’s something truly magical about the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to invite special needs children and their families to join us for ‘Santa’s Special Christmas’ at the Wisconsin Rapids Masonic Center,” says Jim Giese, Organizer. “This is a heartfelt gesture to ensure every child with special needs experiences the wonder of Christmas, and there’s no cost involved. We encourage families to drop in and be part of this joyful celebration.”

The event is Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5-7 p.m. Children from early childhood through fifth grade, along with their siblings and parents are invited. There is no cost to attend.

The center is located at 2321 2nd Avenue South.

