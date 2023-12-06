News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: KPLC, Welsh Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – The body of a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department was found in a river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said he seemingly vanished while boating on the Mermentau River.

Family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies have been searching the river since he was reported missing.

Investigators said nearby surveillance cameras showed the man’s boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles on the evening he disappeared.

His body was found near where officials believe he fell out of the boat. It is unclear why he fell into the water.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. car theft suspect
Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., on May 3, 2022, in...
Wisconsin judge reaffirms July ruling that state law permits consensual abortions
A wintry mix is possible Wednesday afternoon mostly north of HWY 29
First Alert Weather: Wintry mix possible Wednesday
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Man charged with capital murder after 6 dead and 3 wounded in wide trail of separate attacks in Texas
FILE - A McDonald's golden arches is shown at restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26,...
McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
Trouble in Toyland Report
‘Trouble in Toyland’ report highlights dangers associated with recalled and counterfeit toys