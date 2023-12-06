Big Bundle Up donation drive returns to keep Rhinelander community warm during winter

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - We may have a warmup coming weather-wise, but it’s still winter, and a group in Rhinelander needs your help to make sure everyone has the appropriate winter gear.

It’s called the Big Bundle Up Campaign. All this month, the Rhinelander Chamber is collecting new and gently used coats, sweaters, hats, and mittens. They’ve been doing it each year for the last decade. Unfortunately, due to inflation, the chamber said the need is even greater this year. The campaign will also get some help from the Hodag 10s. That group’s mission is to help one organization each month. The Big Bundle Up used to be a state-run initiative, but after it ended the chamber knew the need still existed.

“I think it’s just neighbor being neighborly, and you know, being there for other people and sharing what you have, there’s a lot of people that are struggling right now, and it’s important to help where you can,” said Rachel Boehlen, Community & Member Engagement Director at Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Hodag10s was started by a few driven volunteers in Rhinelander to provide assistance to their community and make the world a better place. Items should be new or gently used. The chamber said their help has given the campaign a big boost.

“I think when we realized that Hodag10s should be a partner is the day that they dropped off the amount the amount that they had, we had an entire hallway filled at least three, four feet high of donations, this is something that makes people happy that they want to donate and obviously it’s a need,” Boehlen said.

Even though the drive is off to a good start, there’s still work to be done. They’ll be collecting items until December 29th. The donations will be going to the Warm for Winter Clothing Pantry. They distribute these items twice a month at Friendly Village in Rhinelander, that is on Boyce Drive, From October through March. If you are in need, you can get them on the last Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon, or on the second Monday of each month from 4-7 p.m. Rachel says they have already received boxes of donations since they started on Dec. 1. They are hoping for more donations, so no one is cold during the winter season. You can drop off items at the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce at 450 W Kemp St, or Northland Insurance on Randell Ave. in Rhinelander.

