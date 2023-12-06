News and First Alert Weather App
Authorites release name of man killed at workplace incident at Crass Sawmill

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the name of a 43-year-old Medford man who was killed when he was run over by a piece of machinery.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill.

When first responders arrived, they found Mark Frischman unconscious with severe head trauma.

Investigators believe Frischman, was talking with another person in the driveway near a large loader that was unloading a semi-truck. The conversation ended and one person walked away and was about 6 feet away from Frischman when he turned back saw Frischman had been backed-over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a large loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms. He was unaware that Frischman was standing in the path of the loader as he was backing. Also contributing to the incident were semi-trucks and other large equipment running making it difficult for the victim to have heard the loader approaching him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

