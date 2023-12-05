Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple police departments are investigating a series of car break-ins in Wood County as the Nekoosa Police Department contacted the Wood County Sheriff’s Department after discovering that their case was connected to one in Wisconsin Rapids.

A social media post by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department showed the reason for warning people.

“He seemed to be walking around and just seeing what he can see inside the vehicle and like I said attempting to gain entry, pulling on the door handles and in some incidences actually breaking the window,” said Lieutenant Kalvin Dorshorst from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

At this point in the investigation, Dorshorst said it doesn’t matter what kind of car you have — anyone can be a target.

“Any type of vehicle, any color of vehicle, any make, model. It doesn’t really seem to matter,” he said.

No cars have been stolen and no other theft cases have been reported, but the Wood County Sheriff’s Department is asking people to still be cautious. Especially, in this cold weather.

Dorshorst said people want to warm their vehicles up so they start their cars and run back in the house. They also may not want to turn their vehicle off to simply run inside a store or gas station, but those are the instances that make for an easy opportunity to gain access to your vehicle.

If you leave items in your car, there are ways to prevent your vehicle and belongings from becoming a target.

“Make sure they are hidden or placed in an obscure location that somebody cannot see from the outside of the vehicle,” Dorshorst said. “And of course, make sure you always lock your vehicle.”

The Nekoosa Police Department and The Wood County Sheriff’s Department say the suspect they’re looking for appears to be a male likely in his 40s. If you have any information about the suspect, contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, or the Nekoosa Police Department. If you want to leave an anonymous tip, contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.