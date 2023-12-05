Women in Manufacturing Northern Wisconsin celebrating 1st year as a chapter with Merry & Mingle event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something festive and fun to do, the Women in Manufacturing Northern Wisconsin chapter will host a networking event on Tuesday night.

WIM is an international organization that has chapters all around the world. They support, promote, and inspire women in manufacturing at all levels. The Northern Wisconsin chapter is getting together Tuesday night to reflect on their first year as a chapter.

“How we’ve really supported different organizations within our community, and then we’re going to also talk about what next year looks like for us, as well as continue to promote how we can partner with other agencies in our community,” said Christina Lammerding, Event Coordinator for Merry & Mingle.

They are inviting you to come to Mingle with WIM members and learn more about it at Time Keeper Distillery in Wausau and celebrate the big achievement with. Among the fun activities, Tuesday will be a most festive dressed contest, trivia, and holiday cards for you to sign. You are also asked to bring an ornament to donate and put on the tree for the evening. After the event, the ornaments will be donated to local veterans in our area, along with Christmas cards you will write for them.

“We truly believe in supporting all different organizations and nonprofits and so every event we’ve had has supported one or many different organizations, so we chose veterans this year, we’ve partnered with some local VFWs is in the area to make sure those are delivered, along with some other supports and baskets,” said Lammerding.

The event begins Tuesday at 5p and will last until 9. If you want to participate and learn more about Wim. It is $5 for members and $50 for nonmembers. You have until noon on Tuesday to sign up.

Timekeeper Distillery is located at 720 Grant St. in Wausau.

