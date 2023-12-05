News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau man indicted for drug charges in two Wisconsin Tribal communities

FILE - Charles Parham
FILE - Charles Parham(Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. DOJ says a federal grand jury has indicted a 41-year-old man formerly of Wausau for drug crimes taking place on the Menominee Indian Reservation and at a tribal casino on land owned by the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Charles Parham, who also goes by “Red,” or “Cuzzo,” is charged with distributing heroin as well as fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute.

According to filed court documents, on or about Sept. 29, 2023, Parham distributed heroin to another person at a location on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Additionally, documents say Parham was in possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl at a tribal casino in western Shawano County.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies as part of the Safe Trails Task Force and Native American Drug and Gang Initiative. The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. car theft suspect
Wood County authorities investigating two connected vehicle break-ins
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20
Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a considerable donation on Monday.
Vilas Co. Sheriff’s Office receives special donation from equipment dealer
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Packers’ continued belief leads to a third straight win, climb into playoff race

Latest News

To donate, call 855-255-4000 on Thursday or Friday or go online to marshfieldclinic.org/radiothon
Radiothon on Y106.5 raises funds for Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight U.S. crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
Starting Jan. 2, digital tickets will be the default “Delivery Method” when ordering online
The Grand Theater will offer digital tickets starting in 2024
You can stop by during the radiothon to buy a t-shirt.
Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Y106.5 CMN Radiothon begins Thursday