Wausau man indicted for drug charges in two Wisconsin Tribal communities

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. DOJ says a federal grand jury has indicted a 41-year-old man formerly of Wausau for drug crimes taking place on the Menominee Indian Reservation and at a tribal casino on land owned by the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Charles Parham, who also goes by “Red,” or “Cuzzo,” is charged with distributing heroin as well as fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute.

According to filed court documents, on or about Sept. 29, 2023, Parham distributed heroin to another person at a location on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Additionally, documents say Parham was in possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl at a tribal casino in western Shawano County.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies as part of the Safe Trails Task Force and Native American Drug and Gang Initiative. The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

