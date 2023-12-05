News and First Alert Weather App
Shane Helmbrecht ordered to undergo inpatient evaluation

Shane Helmbrecht in Court
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Shane Helmbrecht, the man accused of killing an Eau Claire woman seven years ago, was in court Monday after being found in Mexico in late November.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered an inpatient evaluation for Helmbrecht. After placement in a facility, he will be there no longer than 15 days. He will be in law enforcement custody until he is placed at the inpatient facility. Helmbrecht’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Helmbrecht was taken into custody after a nationwide warrant was sent out more than a month ago. Helmbrecht is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Jenn Ward, in Eau Claire in 2016. He was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to live in a mental health facility. On Oct. 2, a Green Alert, which is issued for missing veterans, was sent out after he hadn’t been seen for a few days from the Tomah group home.

Helmbrecht was later found safe by police near the city of Santa Fe. The Eau Claire County sheriff told WEAU, New Mexico police reached out to them to see if they had any basis for holding Helmbrecht. Sheriff Riewestahl said they informed police there they had no legal grounds to hold him, so he was released in New Mexico and law enforcement.

The sheriff, as well as staff with the Eau Claire County District Attorney’s office, told us because Helmbrecht’s case changed from a criminal case to a civil case, they had no control over where he went.

