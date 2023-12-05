Outdoor recreation industry contributes record $9.8B to Wisconsin GDP in 2022

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a record-breaking year for Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry as new numbers released from Gov. Tony Evers’ office on Monday show a $9.8 billion (6.8%) increase in the state’s Gross Domestic Product in 2022.

It’s the largest increase since they started tracking it in 2018. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism reported that in 2022, there were over 100 million people who visited the state of Wisconsin which created a $23.7 billion economic impact overall.

“It’s just a reflection of a thriving economic or outdoor recreation industry in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anna Sayers. “It’s a really diverse group of stakeholders. It’s everything from the manufacturers, and the retailers to some of our guides, our tourism industry, so many people making a part of outdoor recreation being on the radars of folks who love to get outside.”

Tomahawk is one of many communities that thrive off their outdoor offerings.

“Up here in the Northwoods, we like our outdoors in summer and winter snowshoeing and kayaking,” said Sherry Hulett, Executive Director for the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Outdoor activities create more than 94,000 jobs in the state. Numbers show that 1 in 40 jobs are sustained by outdoor activities.

“Travel expenditures here in Portage County were $245.9 million,” said Sara Brish, executive director for the Stevens Point Area Convention Bureau. “Much of that has contributed to the outdoor recreation that we have here in Portage County.”

The Green Circle Trail in Stevens Point is one of many trails totaling hundreds of miles that are seeing a big impact.

“We have an abundance of outdoor recreational trails and some of our fine parks and places like the Green Circle Trail,” said Brish.

“The third quarter was a really strong quarter for tourism,” Hulett said. “We had a great summer and a great Northwoods Fall Ride so hopefully we have record-breaking numbers again in 2023.”

The top two contributors to the record-setting year are multi-use apparel and accessories, and motorcycling and ATV’ing — equaling $2.25 billion.

