North Central Health Care looking for volunteers to fulfill gift wish lists for residents and clients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you think about the holidays, you probably picture exchanging gifts with family and friends. But sadly, some people may not receive any gifts. However, with your help that can change.

Christmas time is a very busy time for volunteer services at North Central Health Care. They’re working to ensure residents and clients receive something special for Christmas. Until Dec. 11, people your kindness can have a great impact on the residents in programs and care.

“So it could be providing gifts for our children and our youth programs, all the way through our residents who are 100 years old,” said Melissa Stockwell, manager of life enrichment, and guest services at North Central Health Care.

She said residents give ideas of things that they need, or for the children things that they would like. People or businesses then ‘adopt’ the resident and purchase the items on the list.

If you are interested in helping someone enjoy the Holidays this year, please contact the Volunteer Office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to get a name and a list of a few items the person is requesting.

NCHC also has a general donation list.

“So if you’re not wanting to adopt a resident you can still give to North Central Health Care and those that we serve. So shampoos, lotions, hair brushes, hats and mittens. Clothing is always needed. Sweatpants, sweatshirts, new undergarments, different things like that. A big need out also is things like a Kwik Trip gift card. Or things for children to enjoy during the season-- maybe going to the movies or a craft project. And that information can be given by calling our volunteer services team,” said Stockwell.

Items can be brought to Moundview Care Center at 2400 Marshall Street Suite B. Gifts can be dropped off at the guest services location.

NCHC Wish List (Heather Poltrock | WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.