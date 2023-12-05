News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Nobody hurt in Town of Merrill house fire that lites third red bulb for green wreath campaign

By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at W4903 Ackerman Road in the Town of Merrill on Monday at 9:48 a.m.

Initial reports stated the fire was in the basement and was starting to spread to the rest of the home. Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies were the first on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof, but all occupants were confirmed to be evacuated and nobody was injured. Extensive smoke and fire damage was sustained to the second floor of the home with moderate damage to the lower level of the structure.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been unintentional. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire marks the third red bulb for the Keep the Wreath Green Campaign since Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Police deploy K9 to apprehend suspect in Wisconsin Rapids
Milder conditions on the way later in the week.
First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds with milder conditions ahead
Fire in Bowler
1 person injured in Bowler house fire
Beagle's Bar and Grill was the scene of an explosion on September 1, 2022
Baraboo man sentenced to 13 years in prison for trying to blow up a bar in Juneau County
High school sports
Loaded Saturday of high school sports provides boys hockey and basketball

Latest News

Invasive carp in Mississippi River.
Minnesota, Wisconsin wildlife officials capture 100s of invasive carp in Mississippi River
Wisconsin's record-breaking outdoor recreation
Outdoor recreation industry contributes record $9.8B to Wisconsin GDP in 2022
Green Bay pastor sentenced for online enticement of children
Green Bay pastor sentenced for online enticement of children
Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20