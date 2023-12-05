Nobody hurt in Town of Merrill house fire that lites third red bulb for green wreath campaign

TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at W4903 Ackerman Road in the Town of Merrill on Monday at 9:48 a.m.

Initial reports stated the fire was in the basement and was starting to spread to the rest of the home. Lincoln County Sheriff Deputies were the first on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the roof, but all occupants were confirmed to be evacuated and nobody was injured. Extensive smoke and fire damage was sustained to the second floor of the home with moderate damage to the lower level of the structure.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been unintentional. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire marks the third red bulb for the Keep the Wreath Green Campaign since Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.