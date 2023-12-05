Law enforcement provides tips for safe winter driving

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the winter season and that means we all need to be more cautious of our surroundings, especially while out on the roads. The Wisconsin DOT says there were over 35,000 people injured and 41 killed in winter-related crashes last year.

Although we may have not had a ton of snow yet and experts believe it will be a mild winter weather season, it’s still essential for drivers to be aware of their surroundings both while driving in the city and on the freeway. When you’re behind the wheel, it’s easy to drive like normal on roads we think might be fully plowed, especially when you’re on the highway.

“Motorists seem to overestimate their driving capabilities, but the speed limits that are out there on the freeways are for optimal driving conditions,” said Lieutenant Brian Wrycha of the Wisconsin State Patrol – Wausau Post.

It’s important to plan ahead during the winter season for what the road conditions might be wherever you are headed. Using websites or apps such as 511WI that highlight road conditions and other potential hazards can help keep you and your family safe.

“How are your tires? Do you have enough windshield washer fluid to keep the windshields clear? And yeah, have you removed all that debris from your vehicle to make sure that you can see out of it safely,” said Lt. Wrycha.

Making sure you have the proper items in your vehicle in case of an emergency is also crucial.

“Some winter weather gloves, hat, jacket, shovel maybe. Just some things so that they can be ready if they do get stuck somewhere,” said Lt. Luis Lopes-Serrao of the Wausau Police Department.

When the weather does turn messy, remember the snow removal crews will be working. That means planning accordingly, giving those plows the space they need, and following those winter parking laws.

“Roadways with speed limits more than 35 miles per hour, you have to create a distance of at least 200 feet behind the snowplows,” said Lt. Wrycha.

Giving drivers adequate space, especially in the winter, is also a key way to help prevent vehicle crashes.

“If you’re not experienced in driving in the snow, you have to realize that it takes longer to slow down, and to be careful going around corners,” said Lt. Lopes-Serrao.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.