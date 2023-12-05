Kronenwetter Public Forum on sewer rate increase to be held Tuesday

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A public forum will be held Tuesday night in Kronenweter to discuss the upcoming sewer rate increase.

It’s expected to go up 53% percent. That’s because the Rib Mountain Metropolitan Sewage District is upgrading its equipment, but to do that it needs to increase rates. That means Kronenwetter, Rothschild, Weston, Rib Mountain, and Mosinee will all be affected... but by different rates. Click here for more information about the project.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Kronenwetter Municipal Center.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.