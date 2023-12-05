HIGHLIGHTS: Marathon boys hoops uses tempo to take down Neillsville in Monday night action

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon boys basketball used high tempo and a lot of speed to beat Neillsville on their home court in Monday night action.

The Red Raiders raced out to a 12-4 lead in the early part of the game behind multiple forced turnovers. They would eventually win 68-45.

Neillsville moves to 3-0 with the win.

