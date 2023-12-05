News and First Alert Weather App
Hello, My Name Is: Jackson Schroeder

The SPASH junior appreciates any opportunity to get out on the ice, whether it be practice or the game
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When someone loves hockey as much as Jackson Schroeder, even something as simple as practice can light that competitive fire.

“The locker room’s fun,” said Schroeder. “Practices are probably one of the things that makes me want to play hockey. It’s not just games. It’s just fun to be around the boys playing.”

Part of what makes practice so fun for the SPASH forward is the constant competition, as mini-games within practice simulate the heat of a real game.

“The mini-games are the most fun,” said Schroeder. “It gets competitive out here. You just want to win. I just love winning.”

SPASH head coach Matt Pohlkamp is responsible for adding those mini-games into practice. It’s just one of several reasons that he fits the SPASH squad so well.

“He’s a great coach, pushes us to our max,” said Schroeder. “In practice, it’s always fun with him. He picks out good games and good drills to let us succeed.”

The practices are a great way to get ready for the games for Schroeder. Now a junior, he knows it’s important to take what he does in practice into the real thing. After losing some important contributors from a season ago, Schroeder puts more on his shoulders as an upperclassman to provide for the Panthers.

“I think I got more pressure on me to score, make plays out there and lead the team to success.,” said Schroeder. “We have a bunch of people stepping us this year, Loomis, Jamie, we all got to lead this team to some success.”

Schroeder and the Panthers started on the right note. SPASH blanked Marshfield 10-0 in their opener to set the tone for the season and Valley play as Schroeder put up a hat trick in the contest. SPASH has won the Valley for three straight years now. Winning a fourth conference crown in a row would be something no team has done in the Valley this century. Schroeder is confident in SPASH’s ability to do so, but he has his sights set on an even higher goal.

“I think this might be our year,” said Schroeder. “We are a lot better this year when we were our first year so hopefully we can do better this year and get to state.”

