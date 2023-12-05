News and First Alert Weather App
Grand Theater to offer digital tickets are starting Jan. 2

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 2, the Grand Theater in Wausau will offer digital tickets.

Digital tickets will be available for all shows purchased online at tickets.grandtheater.org or through the Ticket Office. Tickets are managed through your Grand Theater account.

Starting Jan. 2, digital tickets will be the default “Delivery Method” when ordering online. Printed tickets will still be an option. Customers will need to change the delivery method during checkout.

