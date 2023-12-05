News and First Alert Weather App
Global fossil fuel emissions rise to record levels, experts say

Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.
Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) – Carbon dioxide emissions are on track to set a new record in 2023, according to a new analysis.

The Global Carbon Project, a group of more than 120 scientists, released the analysis Monday.

The project said global emissions are projected to rise 1.1% in 2023 over 2022 levels.

That would hit a mark of 36.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.

These emissions are the primary cause of human-caused global warming.

Increases were noted in all fossil fuel types around the world, including coal, oil and natural gas.

Coal and oil emissions are increasing significantly in India and China, while the U.S. and European Union show declining emissions.

Natural gas emissions are increasing in the U.S. as well as China and India, but are decreasing in the E.U.

Experts said rapid reductions in emissions are needed to stay within the commitment of the Paris Agreement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

