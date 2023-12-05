Former Greenville woman, child killed; husband charged with murder

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (WBAY) - A man in Victor, Idaho has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife and unborn child.

The victim, 38-year-old Kali Randall Best, was a Fox Cities native, originally from Greenville.

Prosecutors in court on Monday called the murders, “arguably the most horrific crimes committed in Teton County in recent history.”

Just before midnight on November 30, Teton County Sheriff’s deputies received an open 911 call from the Best’s home on the 4600 block of Skyline Loop in Victor, Idaho. When deputies arrived, they found Kali Randall Best dead and said the suspect, her husband Jeremy Best, had left the home with the couple’s 10-month-old son, Zeke Best.

Hours before the murders took place the suspect was taken into custody after walking around the Swan Valley General Store without clothes on. He was then taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation and was released after further evaluation, which has sparked controversy.

During Jeremy Best’s arraignment Monday via Zoom, he appeared to not be wearing clothes. Throughout Judge Jason Walker’s reading of the criminal complaint, you could see Jeremy agitated, putting his hands over his face, and even looking to be crying at points.

Court documents state Kali Randall Best was shot three times: once in the back, once in the chest, and once in the side. It was later confirmed she was 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office sent out an Amber Alert Friday morning, December 1, regarding the whereabouts of Jeremy Best and the couple’s son, Zeke.

On Saturday, December 2, hunters located Jeremy in a sleeping bag on Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road in Bonneville County. One county over from where the murder took place. Jeremy Best was taken into custody and Zeke was found dead. The state requested no bond be set.

“I understand that the facts regarding the defendant’s flight from the scene and subsequent conduct towards Zeke Best are not yet before, Your Honor. But I will represent that the defendant fled from the scene, and it took extensive law enforcement efforts and efforts of the community to locate the defendant,” said Bailey Smith, the Teton County, Idaho Prosecutor.

“So, we would ask that an order from this court be sent to the Department of Health and Welfare to conduct a mental competency review,” said Jim Archibald, public defender.

Both requests were honored by the judge.

We reached out to the family of Kali Randall Best. Her cousin Meg Fischer provided a statement saying, “The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve.”

In the state of Idaho, the penalty for murder in the first degree is 10 years to life in prison or the death penalty.

Jeremy Best has not been charged with the death of his son Zeke. According to a news release from Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, Zeke’s death is being investigated as an “intentional homicide.” An autopsy was done on Zeke Best’s body on December 4.

“Everyone involved in the investigation has been impacted by this discovery and are laser-focused on achieving a just consequence for the actions which led to “Baby Zeke’s” death,” Neal wrote.

The Idaho State Police is now leading the investigation.

Jeremy Best will be back in court on December 13.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.