First Alert Weather: Flurries Tuesday, wintry mix possible Wednesday

Temperatures through mid-week will be a bit above average, milder late week
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On and off snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures run 10-20 degrees above normal Thursday and Friday. Cooling down in time for the weekend with a possible weather system Saturday.

A clipper system overnight brought light scattered snow to the Badger State Tuesday morning. Much of the snow in North Central Wisconsin is light and scattered and can continue through the late morning hours. On and off flurries will be possible for the day. Snow accumulations will be rather minimal from a dusting to a half inch. Despite minor snow accumulations, it is enough to cause some slick spots during the morning hours.

Cloudy with highs mid-30s Tuesday. Snow flurries during the morning.
Other than the light snow Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies continue with highs remaining in the mid-30s during the afternoon. Northwest winds will be calm. Clouds once again on Wednesday, but highs warmer and winds gustier as a warm front moves into the region. Afternoon highs mid to upper 30s with west winds gusting up to 20 mph.

A wintry mix can spread into parts of North Central Wednesday afternoon with a warm front
The warm front can trigger some precipitation north of HWY 29 during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. It is possible for precipitation to mix with snow and freezing rain. Freezing rain would pose the threat for some icy road conditions over the Northern half of the viewing area. This will depend on temperatures.

A wintry mix is possible Wednesday afternoon mostly north of HWY 29
Precipitation Wednesday pushes out Wednesday evening
A jump in temperatures heading into the end of the work week. Highs jump to the mid-40s by Thursday and Friday, with sunny skies making a return for the region.

Highs warm to the mid-40s by Thursday and Friday before falling into the weekend
A cold front arrives Friday night, which will drop temperatures back down to the 30s for the weekend. The front can also bring a snowy weather maker Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

A winter weather system is possible on Saturday
