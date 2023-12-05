Dine to donate program benefitting Peyton’s Promise begins Dec. 6
Published: Dec. 5, 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week is your chance to eat out-- all while supporting a great cause. Twenty area restaurants have partnered with Peyton’s Promise for the upcoming Eat for the Hungry event.
Peyton’s Promise serves as the middleman between food drives and organizations fighting hunger.
On Wednesday, you can dine at Red Robin in Rib Mountain and they’ll donate a portion of their profit to Peyton’s Promise. Then on Thursday, 19 other restaurants will have the same offer. They include:
- BECCA’S CAFE- WESTON BREW’S BROTHERS PUB
- BUFFALO WILD WINGS
- CIAO
- CULVERS- RIB MTN
- CULVERS- ROTHSCHILD
- CULVERS- WAUSAU
- PAPILLON’S PIZZA
- SAM’S PIZZA- SCHOFIELD SAM’S PIZZA- WAUSAU
- TACO JOHN’S
- TRAILSIDE SPORTS BAR AND GRILL
- WAUSAU MINE COMPANY
- CARMELO’S
- THE EDGAR GRIND
- GULLIVERS
- TEXAS ROADHOUSE
- PAPA MURPHY’S
- 2510
