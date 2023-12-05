Dine to donate program benefitting Peyton’s Promise begins Dec. 6

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week is your chance to eat out-- all while supporting a great cause. Twenty area restaurants have partnered with Peyton’s Promise for the upcoming Eat for the Hungry event.

Peyton’s Promise serves as the middleman between food drives and organizations fighting hunger.

On Wednesday, you can dine at Red Robin in Rib Mountain and they’ll donate a portion of their profit to Peyton’s Promise. Then on Thursday, 19 other restaurants will have the same offer. They include:

BECCA’S CAFE- WESTON BREW’S BROTHERS PUB

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

CIAO

CULVERS- RIB MTN

CULVERS- ROTHSCHILD

CULVERS- WAUSAU

PAPILLON’S PIZZA

SAM’S PIZZA- SCHOFIELD SAM’S PIZZA- WAUSAU

TACO JOHN’S

TRAILSIDE SPORTS BAR AND GRILL

WAUSAU MINE COMPANY

CARMELO’S

THE EDGAR GRIND

GULLIVERS

TEXAS ROADHOUSE

PAPA MURPHY’S

2510

