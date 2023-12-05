News and First Alert Weather App
Daddy Yankee to devote his life to Christ: ‘I will live for him’

FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at...
FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Daddy Yankee says he is retiring from reggaeton to devote his life to his faith.

The singer made the announcement during the final show of his farewell tour La Meta in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

The 46-year-old shared his decision on Instagram.

In the post translated from Spanish to English, he called the announcement “the most important day” in his life.

“Tonight, I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”

He then included a scripture from St. Matthew:

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done.”

La Meta was part of his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour.

The Puerto Rican singer helped bring reggaeton worldwide since his hit single “Gasolina” in 2004.

He was also featured in the 2017 hit “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

Yankee, whose birth name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, had one of the world’s top-grossing tours, earning more than $125 million just in 2022, according to Billboard.

The singer is one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

