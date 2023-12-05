The cost of fun and games: Consider toy safety when picking out the perfect gift

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Finding the perfect gift for your kiddo, or a loved little one, may be at the top of your list this holiday season.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) wants to remind you it’s important to consider not just how much the child will like the toy, but also safety.

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. You don’t want the cause of the injury to be that perfect Christmas present. There are several things you can look for before you buy to determine if the toy you’re getting is safe. Make sure you’re checking the toy packaging for warning labels. For example: “small parts,” “magnets,” and “suffocation hazard.”

Also, consider if it has sharp edges or batteries. There is a suggested age range provided by the manufacturer.

“It’s based on the actual physical development of children over time, not their mental capacity and how advanced they may be in their thinking and learning,” said DATCP Administrator Michelle Reinen. “It’s really about whether a toy presents choking hazards.”

Consider other dangers like electrocution or if it gets too hot as well. Even if your gift is intended for an older child, know whether it could be dangerous if a younger sibling uses it. It’s also important to check for recalls.

You can do that on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website at cpsc.gov.

In addition to those tips, there are safety verification labels from the non-profits ASTM International and Underwriter Laboratories. These organizations independently make sure specific standards are met such as putting “flame-resistant” labels on toys with fabrics.

