Chick-fil-A truck to return to Stevens Point on Dec. 5

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chick-fil-A Tri State food truck will return to Stevens Point on Tuesday.

The truck will be at Fleet Farm from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The truck was last in Stevens Point just a month ago.

The food truck has been making the rounds throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa to cities where there is no Chick-fil-A.

Fleet Farm is located on Highway 10.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

7 Things You Need to Know 12-05-23
