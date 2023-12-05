Chick-fil-A truck to return to Stevens Point on Dec. 5

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Chick-fil-A Tri State food truck will return to Stevens Point on Tuesday.

The truck will be at Fleet Farm from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The truck was last in Stevens Point just a month ago.

The food truck has been making the rounds throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa to cities where there is no Chick-fil-A.

Fleet Farm is located on Highway 10.

