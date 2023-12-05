Caribou Coffee opens in Trig’s Rhinelander location
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Caribou Coffee is now open at the Trig’s store location in Rhinelander.
Caribou Coffee is a chain coffeehouse. The company has more than 600 locations worldwide. It sells hot, iced and cold beverages and has a limited food menu.
Caribou has 47 locations in Wisconsin, including the Minocqua and Eagle River Trig’s locations.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.